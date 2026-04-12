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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92; Industry in shock as tributes pour in from Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani and others

The news has left the industry deeply shaken. From senior stars to young artists, everyone seems to be feeling the loss in their own way. Social media is flooded with emotional tributes, old memories, and clips of her timeless songs.

आशा भोसले (फाइल फोटो- PTI)

One of India’s most cherished playback singers, Asha Bhosle, is no more. The legendary voice, who had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, passed away on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92. With her passing, it truly feels like an era has come to an end. For decades, her voice was not just part of Bollywood; it defined it. From songs that made people fall in love to melodies that stayed forever, Asha Bhosle gave music a soul that connected generations.

The news has left the industry deeply shaken. From senior stars to young artists, everyone seems to be feeling the loss in their own way. Social media is flooded with emotional tributes, old memories, and clips of her timeless songs. Some are calling her irreplaceable, while others say her voice was magic that can never be recreated. What stands out is how personal this loss feels, not just for the industry, but for millions of fans who grew up listening to her.

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news

The news was confirmed by Asha Tai’s son, Anand Bhosle. He said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle says, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.” https://t.co/enJlEizboY pic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Industry reacts

Reacting to the loss, Rajat Bedi said, “It’s a big loss. A big loss to the industry, to the family, and to the fans. My condolences. It’s genuinely a huge loss. We pray for her and her family. Thank you.”

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Reacting to the loss, Smriti Irani shared an emotional note and wrote, “Deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Asha Bhosle Tai. A voice that defined generations, carried our emotions, and gave soul to Indian music, she will remain an irreplaceable part of Bharat’s cultural heritage. Her voice will continue to live in every home, every memory, and every heart that has ever loved music. My deepest condolences to her family and admirers across the world.”

Deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Asha Bhosle Tai. A voice that defined generations, carried our emotions, and gave soul to Indian music, she will remain an irreplaceable part of Bharat’s cultural heritage. Her voice will continue to live in every home, every memory,… pic.twitter.com/7uVlPExQDI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 12, 2026

Akshay Kumar also shared an emotional message and wrote, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti ”

No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/GNEl7QFt8M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2026

As tributes continue to pour in, it’s clear that Asha Bhosle’s legacy goes far beyond her songs. She was not just a voice, but an emotion that connected generations across time. While the industry tries to come to terms with this loss, her music will continue to live on, reminding everyone of the magic she created.

We will keep updating this space with more reactions and tributes from across the film industry and beyond.











