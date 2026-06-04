Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Govinda in tears remembering his mentor, says ‘Humaare neev ke…’

An emotional Govinda was seen paying his last respects to Pahlaj Nihalani, sharing heartfelt memories and acknowledging the producer’s lasting influence on his personal and professional life.





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Govinda gets teary eyed at Pahlaj Nihalani’s funeral (PC: Twitter)





The Hindi film industry bid farewell to one of its most influential producers on Thursday as family members, close friends and several well-known celebrities gathered in Mumbai to pay their final respects to Pahlaj Nihalani. Among those present was actor Govinda, who appeared deeply emotional while attending the funeral. The actor, who shared a long professional relationship with Nihalani, was seen struggling to hold back tears as he remembered the man who played a significant role in shaping his career. Videos from the crematorium quickly surfaced online, showing Govinda visibly affected by the loss and reflecting on the impact Nihalani had on his life and the lives of many artists.

Govinda recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s contribution to his journey

Govinda arrived at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai on June 4 to pay his last respects to the veteran producer and former CBFC chairperson. Speaking to media persons present at the venue, the actor remembered Nihalani as a pillar of support for several struggling artists who later went on to achieve success in the film industry. Expressing his gratitude and admiration, Govinda said, “Param aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani, humaare neev ke pathar the. Mai aur mujh jaise kalakaar jo gareebi ki daur se upar aaye, usme aapka sahyog raha.”

He further added, “Aur desh me kam se kam ek darzan aise kalakaar rahe honge, ke aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani jo hai, unka sehyog aur saath me zameen se aasmaan pe pahuchaane ka jo ek chandrama ka kaarya hota hai wo upar wale ne diya.” His emotional words highlighted the producer’s role in supporting aspiring talents and helping them establish themselves in the entertainment industry.

Watch Govinda’s viral video here

A bond that began with Govinda’s debut film

The connection between Govinda and Pahlaj Nihalani went beyond professional collaborations. Nihalani was the producer of Govinda’s debut film, Ilzaam, which released in 1986 and introduced the actor to audiences across the country.

Over the years, the duo worked together on several successful films including Shola Aur Shabnam, Paap Ki Duniya and Aankhen. Their association became one of the notable actor-producer partnerships in Hindi cinema. Because of this long-standing relationship, Govinda’s presence at the funeral carried added emotional significance.

Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

According to reports, Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76 after battling health-related complications. It is understood that he had been dealing with liver cirrhosis and other health concerns for some time before his demise. His death has left many members of the film fraternity saddened, with colleagues and friends remembering him not only as a producer but also as someone who encouraged and guided newcomers throughout his career.

Celebrities gather to pay their final respects

Several prominent faces from Bollywood attended the funeral to honour Nihalani’s memory. Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Ashoke Pandit, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and Saif Ali Khan were among those who visited the crematorium. The gathering reflected the respect Nihalani commanded within the industry after decades of contribution to Indian cinema.

Remembering Pahlaj Nihalani’s legacy

Apart from producing numerous films, Pahlaj Nihalani was widely known for serving as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Throughout his career, he remained an active figure in the film industry and was often credited with supporting artists during crucial phases of their journeys. As tributes continue to pour in, many within the industry are remembering him as a mentor, guide and filmmaker whose influence extended far beyond the movies he produced.