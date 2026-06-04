Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

As the FIFA Word Cup 2026 comes closer, every football fan is wondering whether the Simpson cartoon’s prediction will materialize or not. Over the years, whatever they showed in their episodes have shockingly come true but will it be the same this time around as well?

In one of their episodes, the Simpsons had predicted that Portugal will win the World Cup when a venue in the USA hosts the final. Surprisingly, the 2026 edition’s finale is in the United States despite two more nations – Mexico and Canada co-hosting the event.

Also Read: Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

It was predicted that Portugal will face off against Mexico in the final but until the time it actually happens, all these wild assumptions will not be taken seriously. But what needs to be taken seriously is the Portuguese team, which is going to cause problems to their opponents at the World Cup.

The European Selecao enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 with high expectations and structural momentum under head coach Roberto Martinez. Since taking charge, Martinez has successfully transitioned the team into a fluid, possession-oriented outfit with a win percentage near 70%.

The core strength of this Portuguese side lies in a star-studded midfield that rivals any in the tournament. Martinez has the luxury of choosing from midfielders who are calm and composed on the ball.

Most of their midfielders are coming on the back of sensational seasons with their clubs. Bernardo Silva said goodbye to Manchester City after winning a double of EFL and FA Cup. His national teammate and club rival Bruno Fernandes, of Manchester United, officially broke the English Premier League’s highest assist (21) record in one season, which also earned him the player of the season award.

The other two midfielders – Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha and Joao Neves recently ran the show in Budapest by successfully winning back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies. These guys are going to be serious headaches for other teams in the tournament.

But all eyes, up front, will remain on captain Cristiano Ronaldo who is set to make history by participating in his 6th World Cup at the age of 41. The legendary forward enters the tournament in scorching form.

He recently silenced critics by guiding Al Nassr to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, ending the club’s 7-year league drought in dramatic fashion on the final matchday. Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded the campaign, netting an incredible 28 goals in 30 league appearances.

Knowing that it will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup appearance, the Portuguese unit will be hoping to do it not only for him but also to make sure Portugal becomes one-time World Champions this time.

Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho.

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inacio, Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Matheus Nunes.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa.

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Gonçalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao, Gonçalo Guedes.

Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Group Stage Schedule

June 17: Portugal Vs DR Congo – Houston Stadium from 10:30PM (IST) onwards

June 23: Portugal Vs Uzbekistan – Houston Stadium from 10:30PM (IST) onwards

June 28: Portugal Vs Colombia – Hardrock Miami Stadium from 5:00AM (IST) onwards