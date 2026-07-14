Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4 Ajay Devgn comedy enters Rs 100 crore club worldwide Is it 2026 next big hit

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4: Dhamaal 4 is enjoying a strong run at the box office. On Day 4, the Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi starrer maintained its momentum and achieved a major worldwide milestone.





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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4 (PC: IMDb)





Indra Kumar directed multi-starrer Dhamaal 4 has brought back the laughter and madness that fans have loved from the popular comedy franchise. After opening to a mixed to positive response from audiences, the film continued to attract movie lovers even after the weekend rush. The fourth day at the box office has turned out to be another important chapter for the comedy entertainer, with the film reaching a major milestone worldwide. The film’s performance has created a buzz among fans and trade circles, especially because comedy films often depend heavily on audience word of mouth. With strong support from families and franchise followers, Dhamaal 4 is now aiming for an even bigger theatrical journey in the coming days. But how much did Dhamaal 4 earn on Day 4, and what does its latest collection indicate? Let’s take a look.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4

Dhamaal 4 collected around Rs 8.75 crore crore in India by the end of Day 4 which now brings the total to Rs 73.7 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film saw a usual weekday drop after a strong opening weekend, but it managed to maintain a healthy pace at the ticket counters.

The comedy entertainer had a solid start after its release, with collections growing during the opening weekend due to positive audience response. The Sunday numbers provided a major boost, helping the film build a strong base before entering the weekday phase.

Sacnilk reported, on Day 4, Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall occupancy of 17.79%, with morning shows at 7.62%, afternoon shows at 16.62%, evening shows at 19.54%, and night shows at 25.15%.

Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection Day 4

Globally, Dhamaal 4 has crossed Rs 100 crore gross milestone within four days of release, making it one of the top Bollywood performers of 2026 so far.

The overseas response has also contributed to the film’s global numbers which is reportedly said to be Rs 14.5 crore, while the strong domestic performance has remained the biggest factor behind its early success. The film’s worldwide achievement has increased expectations for its upcoming box office journey.

Can Dhamaal 4 become a 2026 Bollywood hit?

The early signs are good for Dhamaal 4 as of now but has received mixed reviews. The film has received a good response from audiences and has managed to bring viewers back to theatres with its comedy-filled entertainment. Dhamaal 4 has shown a strong start at the box office, benefiting from its popular franchise value, star cast, and family audience appeal. With healthy early collections and positive audience response, the film has the potential to emerge as a 2026 Bollywood hit if it maintains momentum in the coming days. However, sustained word-of-mouth and steady weekday performance will be key factors in deciding its final verdict.