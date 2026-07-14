The Times of Bengal

IND vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI Match at Edgbaston: When, Where, How to Watch

Posted on by admintob


IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will look to begin the three-match ODI series on a winning note when they take on England in the first game at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Updated: July 14, 2026, 11:00 AM IST






Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill (right) and Jasprit Bumrah (left) along with teammates at training session at Edgbaston. (Source: X)






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