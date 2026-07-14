Tumbbad 2: Alia Bhatt joins folk Horror Universe along with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'New chapter...'

Tumbbad 2 is getting bigger with Alia Bhatt joining Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the dark folk horror world. The sequel promises to explore a larger universe while keeping the mystery and atmosphere that made the original film special.





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Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2 (PC: Instagram)





Some films stay with audiences long after the credits roll, and Tumbbad is one of them. With its unique mix of folklore, mythology, horror and human emotions, the film created a special place among Indian cinema lovers. Now, the world of Tumbbad is set to become bigger with the upcoming sequel, Tumbbad 2. The latest update has created a wave of excitement among fans as Alia Bhatt has officially joined the project alongside returning star Sohum Shah and acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The addition of Alia Bhatt has added a fresh layer of curiosity around the film and the mysterious world it plans to explore.

While details about the story and characters are being kept under wraps, the makers appear ready to expand the folklore-driven universe that audiences first experienced in the original film.

Alia Bhatt enters the mysterious world of Tumbbad 2

Alia Bhatt’s entry into Tumbbad 2 has become one of the biggest talking points around the sequel. Known for choosing a variety of challenging roles, the actress will now step into a darker and more unusual cinematic world with this folk horror project. Sohum Shah shared a post on Instagram welcoming Alia Bhatt. He wrote, “A new chapter unfolds.

Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt

#PralayAayega

See you in cinemas 03.12.2027”

Her association with the film has increased expectations, especially because Tumbbad is not a typical horror story. The original film stood out because of its slow-building atmosphere, powerful visuals and deep connection with Indian folklore.

Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah, who was at the centre of the original Tumbbad, is returning to continue the journey of this dark fantasy world. His involvement has been important in shaping the franchise and maintaining its unique identity.

The sequel also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a significant role. Known for his intense performances, Nawazuddin’s presence has raised expectations among viewers who are looking forward to seeing him in a folk horror setting.

With Tumbbad 2, audiences are expecting the same sense of mystery and visual storytelling, but on a bigger scale. The sequel is being developed as an expansion of the original universe rather than just a continuation of the story.

Tumbbad 2 release date

The much-awaited folk horror sequel Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 3, 2027. The makers announced the date with a new poster, confirming the return of Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the sequel.