The Times of Bengal

BJP Organizes Jolchotro at Ward No. 5, Garia Station to Help People Beat the Scorching Heat

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In response to the intense summer heat, the BJP organized a Jolchotro (free drinking water distribution camp) at Ward No. 5, Garia Station, providing drinking water and refreshments to commuters, daily passengers, workers, and local residents. The initiative aimed to offer relief to people facing the harsh weather while promoting community service and public welfare.

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#BJP #Jolchotro #GariaStation #Ward5 #BeatTheHeat #CommunityService #SummerRelief #WestBengal #PublicWelfare #TheTimesOfBengal

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