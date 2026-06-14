Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan sports drama eyes Rs 215 crore

Peddi box office collection: Saturday’s earnings showed a significant jump compared to Friday’s numbers. With the full Sunday collections still to come, it remains to be seen whether the film can surpass Saturday’s performance.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/peddi-box-office-collection-day-11-ram-charans-sports-drama-eyes-rs-215-crore-8446199/ Copy









Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)





Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film achieved this milestone within 10 days of its release. Despite six new films arriving in theatres last Friday, Peddi recorded a strong collection on its second Saturday and continues to hold steady at the box office. The Telugu sports drama has maintained its momentum and shown strong audience support despite fresh competition. Now, let’s take a look at how much Ram Charan’s Peddi earned on Day 11, its second Sunday, i.e. June 14.

Peddi box office collection day 11

The makers of Ram Charan’s film Peddi will be pleased with the latest box office numbers, as the film continues to live up to the hype. The sports drama delivered a strong performance in its first 10 days and successfully crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. According to a report by Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 8.10 crore on Saturday, its 10th day in theatres. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the film collected Rs 0.62 crore from morning shows at the time of reporting, taking its total collection to Rs 207.56 crore. Saturday’s earnings showed a significant jump compared to Friday’s numbers. With the full Sunday collections still to come, it remains to be seen whether the film can surpass Saturday’s performance. If the momentum continues, Peddi could comfortably cross Rs 215 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Peddi box office collection day-wise

Paid Preview- Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1- Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2- Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3- Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4- Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5- Rs 12.35 crore

Day 6- Rs 9.70 crore

Day 7- Rs 7.55 crore

Day 8- Rs 6.30 crore

Day 9- Rs 5.15 crore

Day 10- Rs 8.10 crore

Day 11- Rs 0.62 crore

Earning till now – Rs 207.56 crore

There are six new films competing with Ram Charan’s Peddi at the box office. Ahead of Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, six new films have been released in theatres — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Haunted 3D, Main Wapas Aaunga, Governor, Heera Sara and The Narmada Story. At the same time, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and Drishyam 3 are already running in theatres. Despite facing competition from multiple releases, Peddi continues to perform well at the box office. Apart from Ram Charan, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Divyendu Sharma and Shiva Rajkumar.