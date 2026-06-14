Pranit More gets support from Kunickaa Sadanand in 370 biryani controversy: 'Good boy with right values'

Stand-up comedian Pranit More is currently facing criticism over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy and has received backlash from both social media users and people from the entertainment industry.





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Kunickaa Sadanand and Pranit More (PC- Instagram)





Stand-up comedian Pranit More is currently facing criticism over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy and has received backlash from both social media users and people from the entertainment industry. Amid the criticism, actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who participated with Pranit in Bigg Boss 19, has come out in support of the comedian, becoming one of the first public figures to speak in his favour. After the controversy, Pranit shared a video on Instagram apologising for the incident. He admitted his mistake and said he accepted the criticism. The comedian added that he would work on himself, improve his content, and even rethink his joke style, while asking people to give him another chance. Reacting to his apology video, Kunickaa praised Pranit for taking responsibility and said that he deserves a second chance. She also appreciated his upbringing and acknowledged his willingness to learn from the incident.

In the video, Pranit More apologised for everything that happened on his show. He said, “I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. You all must have seen a video from my crowd work for which I am receiving a lot of hate. I deserve it because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said a lot of derogatory things, and since everyone was laughing, I also got carried away. It was a lapse in judgement, and it was a big mistake I made. I could have taken a stand or stopped him at that time, but I couldn’t. Instead, I ended up giving him a platform, which is why things escalated so much. Whoever is hurt due to this, I apologize. I am cooperating with the authorities on the legal proceedings against me. Please give me one chance to be a better person; I will work on my content.”

In her message, Kunickaa said Pranit had made a mistake but had shown courage by owning up to it. She described him as “a good boy with the right values” and said roasting and crowd work can sometimes carry entertainers away, especially when people in the room are reacting and laughing. She also said she hoped people would forgive him, while adding that attitudes towards women and girls need to change. Kunickaa said Pranit should not be seen as the cause of a wider mindset, but as someone who had inherited it through generations of objectification. She wrote, “You were not the cause of a generational mindset; you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification.” The 62-year-old actor ended her comment by saying, “God bless you, I’m sure you will be back with brilliant content. Stay strong, stay mindful.”

Recently, a video clip from Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show went viral. The segment featured crowd work, during which an audience member named Himanshu Jangra mentioned the Rs 370 biryani remark. According to Himanshu, he had spent Rs 370 on a date and expected something in return, which sparked criticism online. The clip quickly spread across social media and led to backlash against Pranit as well. There have also been reports circulating online that Himanshu lost his job following the controversy.