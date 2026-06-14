Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection day 3 Vikram Bhatt horror sequel performs better than Imtiaz Ali Main Vaapas Aaunga earns Rs…

Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is emerging as the surprise winner at the box office. The horror sequel has maintained strong audience interest and is currently performing better than Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/haunted-3d-echoes-of-the-past-box-office-collection-day-3-vikram-bhatts-horror-sequel-performs-better-than-imtiaz-alis-main-vaapas-aaunga-earns-rs-8446185/ Copy









Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection (PC: IMDb)





Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has turned out to be one of the biggest shockers among this week’s new theatrical releases. Produced by Anand Pandit, Javed Khan King, and Shwetambari Bhatt, the horror sequel is presented by Mahesh Bhatt. Despite facing competition from star-driven films, the movie has managed to generate strong interest, particularly among horror fans. The positive response has helped the film stay ahead of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection day 2

After a stellar opening day, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past remained steady on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, “The film collected around Rs 3.25 crore net on day 2. The film’s Day 2 collection stood at Rs 3.25 crore, which is a 30.0% increase from the Rs 2.50 crore it collected on Day 1.”

While the Saturday numbers were higher than its opening day earnings, the film continued to record decent earnings in single screens and major regions like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad with an overall ocupany of 31.9%. Trade analysts believe the horror genre and franchise value have helped the film maintain audience interest. The movie had already emerged as the strongest opener among the week’s Hindi releases, outperforming Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection day 3 prediction

As of now Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has collected approx. Rs 5.85 crore in India. The film is expected to have a decent occupancy during Sunday shows, especially in Hindi-speaking markets where horror films traditionally enjoy strong support. Based on current trends, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is expected to collect approximately Rs 3 crore net on day 3.

If it gets a positive response on Sunday, then the film’s opening weekend total could reach around Rs 6 crore. Industry experts will next be watching its weekday performance to know its long-term box office stability.

Netizen’s reaction to Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has received a largely positive response from horror lovers on social media. Many viewers have praised the spooky atmosphere, suspenseful storytelling, and old-school horror elements.

Several users have also appreciated the film’s 3D presentation and background score, saying it enhances the theatrical experience. On X (formerly known as Twitter) viewers have described it as an entertaining weekend watch for fans of supernatural thrillers. Some audience members felt the film relies on familiar horror tropes, but overall reactions have been more positive than expected for a horror sequel. The movie stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, and Praneet Bhat in the main roles and is a sequel to Haunted – 3D.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past have exceeded expectations and emerged as the best performer at the box office for June 2026. The horror sequel is expected to see more numbers in the coming weeks.