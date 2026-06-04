Shilpa Shinde takes indirect dig at Hina Khan, reacts to ‘shameful’ remark: ‘Apni beemariyon se publicity...’

The latest remarks linked to Shilpa Shinde have gone viral, with viewers debating her statements and their possible reference to recent television industry discussions. The clip continues to circulate widely online.





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Shilpa Shinde reacts on Hina Khan’s remarks (PC: Twitter)





Shilpa Shinde has once again sparked a major controversy after a video of her recent comments went viral online. In the clip, she appears to take an indirect dig at Hina Khan, which quickly led to heated discussions on social media. While some users criticised her strongly, others supported her point of view. The video has since become widely shared and continues to draw attention because of its sharp remarks and ongoing industry tension.

What did Shilpa Shinde say in her viral video?

In the video, Shilpa Shinde begins by directly addressing ongoing criticism and says, “Log mere naam pe publicity gain karna kab band karenge.” She then adds another strong line, “Chalti train mein mat chadhiye aapko chot lagegi.” The most talked-about part of the clip comes when she says, “Publicity gain karne ke liye aaplogon ke pas apni bimariyan hain, ghar ke logon ki jo death hui hai wo hain, to aapko kyu Shilpa Shinde chahiye?” This statement quickly went viral and became the center of the controversy.

Was Shilpa Shinde referring to Hina Khan?

Although Shilpa did not directly name anyone, viewers believe her comments were aimed at Hina Khan due to recent exchanges between the two. In the same video, Shilpa also says, “Phir main aise proof dungi kyunki main zinda hoon. Main aise proof dungi ki na chahte hue bhi aapko us insaan se nafrat ho jayegi.” She further adds, “Agar us waqt saath diya hota to aaj ye naubat nahi aati.” These statements added more fuel to the ongoing speculation around her target.

What else did Shilpa Shinde say about the controversy?

Shilpa also questioned why she is repeatedly dragged into disputes and said, “Kyu mere peeche padte ho? Mere se kya chahiye aap logon ko?” She maintained that she has stayed silent for years but decided to speak now. She also said, “Main sach bol rahi hoon aur sach bolne ke liye main kisi ke baap se nahi darti, jisko jo bhaunkna hai bhauke.” Her tone in the video was firm as she defended her position and responded to criticism.

See viral video of Shilpa Shinde here

What is the background of Hina Khan’s reaction?

The controversy escalated after Hina Khan reacted strongly to Shilpa Shinde’s earlier confession regarding false allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli. Hina described the revelation as “absolutely shameful” and said she was “shocked beyond words.” She also referred to Kohli as the “real victim” and criticised the misuse of allegations in professional disputes.

What confession intensified the debate?

Shilpa Shinde recently admitted on a podcast that she made false sexual harassment allegations during her fallout with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She said, “I am confessing this for the first time today. That was a lie.” She explained that the claims were made during a difficult phase when she felt trapped in contract issues and used them as leverage to exit the situation.