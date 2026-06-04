Mumbai High tide ALERT: BMC issues alert for residents; check detailed advisory

Mumbai is bracing for 24 high tide days exceeding 4.5 meters this monsoon, with the BMC cautioning residents to stay away from coastlines and low-lying areas to prevent accidents.





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Mumbai BMC high tide advisory: In a big update for the residents of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a safety advisory ahead of the monsoon season, warning residents that Mumbai will experience 24 high tides measuring above 4.5 meters this year. The intense tidal activity will kick off with a six-day spell from June 14 to 19, prompting civic officials to urge citizens to stay away from the city’s coastlines. Here are all the details you need to know about the high tide alert issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the 24 high tide periods are spread across the monsoon months, with six expected in June, six in July, five in August, and seven in September.

“The first spell of high tides will occur from June 14 to 19, with wave heights ranging from 4.64 meters to 4.87 meters,” the BMC stated. “The highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, when waves are forecast to reach 4.89 meters.”

Stay clear of the seashore: What does the BMC Advisory say?

In light of the upcoming surges, civic authorities have strongly advised residents and tourists to avoid visiting beaches and sea-fronts during high-tide windows. Citizens are also urged to strictly follow all safety advisories issued by the corporation throughout the season, with extra caution recommended for those living in low-lying coastal areas.

Also read: Monsoon hits India! Check list of places covered so far and city-wise monsoon prediction

The Palghar district administration has launched an awareness drive on lightning safety ahead of the monsoon after 27 people lost their lives in lightning strikes in the district between 2014 and 2025, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Palghar district administration organises seminar on lightning safety

In another monsoon update, District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam said a seminar on understanding lightning and preventing related fatalities was organised by the district disaster management department under the guidance of District Collector Indurani Jakhar and other senior officials.

Also read: June 4 IMD Weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in West Bengal and North East, hailstorms in Rajasthan | All details

Addressing participants, Kadam said the programme was aimed at educating citizens and frontline government personnel about the risks associated with lightning strikes, a report by IANS said.

He highlighted that Jawhar, Mokhada and Vikramgad talukas in the district fall in high-risk lightning zones, while Dahanu, Talasari and Wada experience a moderate level of lightning activity, particularly during stormy weather.

(With inputs from agencies)