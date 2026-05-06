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Greater Noida news: Easier airport commute ahead as city plans city bus service | Check out routes

The Greater Noida Authority launched a city bus service which means that electric buses will now be available on the streets of the city.

Electric buses. File image

Are you a Greater Noida resident? Then, this news is for you. The Greater Noida Authority has decided to launch a city bus service, meaning electric buses will now ply the city’s roads. So, 15 electric buses will be introduced across four routes under the city bus service, even on the Jewar Airport route.

Electric buses get approval

As approved by the board, 15 electric buses will be introduced across four routes under the city bus service. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will manage operations, and the service will be tested for six months before any expansion.

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What is the project budget?

As per officials, these buses will cost approximately ₹1.80 crore over six months. The Greater Noida Authority will bear the expenses, with the initiative aimed at offering better public transport while easing traffic and lowering pollution levels.

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Routes on which buses will run

Route one – From Char Murti Chowk via Surajpur T-Point and Pari Chowk to Noida International Airport.

Route two – From Char Murti Chowk, it will reach the airport via 130-meter road and JIMS.

Route three – From Makoda roundabout via Knowledge Park, India Expo Mart, and Sector P-7 to the airport.

Route four – From Industrial Sector-16, it will go to the airport via Tilpata, Swarn Nagari, Yatharth Hospital, and GBU.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 buses will run on these routes, connecting different parts of the city to the airport.

Which development projects got approval?

The board approved a range of initiatives, not just the bus service. It also decided to allot 8,000 square metres of land in Tech Zone for Meghalaya Bhawan and cleared a carbon credit project in partnership with AFC India.

With around 45 days remaining before operations begin, efforts to boost ground connectivity to the airport have also gathered pace.

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The Yamuna authority also has plans to introduce five hydrogen-powered buses between Pari Chowk and the airport. The Uttar Pradesh Roadways will operate bus services at a frequency of every 30 minutes from Pari Chowk and hourly from Noida City Centre, said officials.

In addition, the state-run buses will connect the airport to cities such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and New Delhi Railway Station areas, they added.









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