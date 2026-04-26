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Anant Ambani launches major animal welfare initiative in Matheran, ensures healthcare for 650 horses

Addressing a long-standing gap in veterinary infrastructure, the initiative also includes the establishment of a permanent medical clinic with round-the-clock veterinary support.

In a significant animal welfare initiative, industrialist Anant Ambani has undertaken a comprehensive healthcare drive for working horses in Matheran—Asia’s only automobile-free hill station.

Marking his birthday, Ambani facilitated free vaccination and health check-ups for all 650 horses in the region. These horses form the backbone of Matheran’s transport ecosystem, playing a crucial role in both tourism and the local economy.

Addressing a long-standing gap in veterinary infrastructure, the initiative also includes the establishment of a permanent medical clinic with round-the-clock veterinary support. This is expected to significantly improve emergency response and routine care for the animals.

In addition, steps have been announced to enhance on-ground safety. A dedicated red soil track will be developed to prevent injuries caused by slipping on existing paver block surfaces—an issue that has affected many horses over the years.

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The move builds on previous animal welfare efforts linked to Vantara and is being seen as a transformative intervention for the region. Beyond improving animal health, the initiative is likely to positively impact nearly 3,500 local residents whose livelihoods are closely tied to these horses.











