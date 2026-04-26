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LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Kolkata Knight Riders extend their winning momentum as they take on Lucknow Super Giants?

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LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will eye their first win of IPL 2026 after six consecutive defeats as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Ground

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 LIVE score and Updates (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Lucknow will host Kolkata at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. It is going to be a crucial game for the Kolkata as they look to build on their winning momentum, but it won’t be an easy challenge in front of the home crowd in Lucknow. All in all, a high-scoring affair could be on the cards.



KKR and LSG have met each other seven times in the IPL so far, with Lucknow holding the upper hand with five wins compared to Kolkata’s two. The rivalry has seen plenty of high-scoring action, with KKR’s highest total against LSG being 235, while their lowest stands at 101. On the other hand, LSG have posted a best of 238 against KKR and a lowest of 137 in this fixture. With such closely fought contests and consistently high scores, matches between these two sides continue to deliver thrilling entertainment for fans.

In their previous IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, KKR went down in a closely fought encounter despite taking the game deep. Mukul Choudhary played a key role for LSG, steering them back on track with an explosive 54 off just 27 balls, as Lucknow won by 3-wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match No.38 Predicted XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Camron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026, LIVE score and Updates HERE-











