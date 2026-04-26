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LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Kolkata Knight Riders extend their winning momentum as they take on Lucknow Super Giants?

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LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will eye their first win of IPL 2026 after six consecutive defeats as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Ground


Published date india.com
Updated: April 26, 2026 4:27 PM IST



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