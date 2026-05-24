KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Kolkata’s must-win game against Delhi?

The league stages of the Indian Premier League 2026 comes to an end tonight at the Eden Gardens with a clash between playoff hopefuls Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals who got eliminated yesterday following Punjab Kings’ 7-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR has been on a brilliant run, winning 6 of their last 7 games, but their chances of making the top 4 depend heavily on what happens in the afternoon match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians.

If Rajasthan wins that early game, they will grab the final playoff spot with 16 points, which automatically knocks KKR out of the tournament before their evening match even begins. However, if Mumbai defeats Rajasthan, the door opens wide for Kolkata.

A Mumbai victory means KKR can overtake both Rajasthan and Punjab Kings to steal 4th place and qualify for the playoffs, as long as they win their own game against Delhi, that too, with a big margin.

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Because of this, KKR’s plan is simple – pray for a Mumbai win in the afternoon and then give everything to defeat Delhi at home. The team faces a major hurdle as their most consistent batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi is out with a finger injury.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals are already out of the playoff race due to a poor net run rate. Led by Axar Patel, Delhi has absolutely nothing to lose. They will play with complete freedom, making them dangerous spoilers who would love to ruin Kolkata’s party and end their own season on a high note.

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 will take place on Sunday, May 24.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 will begin at 7:30pm IST.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match no 70 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.