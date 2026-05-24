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Salman Khan takes funny dig at Varun Dhawan for recreating his song Chunari Chunari amid controversy: Mera ek aur…

Salman Khan’s playful comment on Varun Dhawan recreating an old hit song quickly became a talking point online. The fun exchange added fresh buzz to the ongoing discussion around the recreated track.

Salman Khan takes funny dig at Varun Dhawan (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a regular film event into a fun-filled evening after he playfully teased Varun Dhawan over recreating one of his iconic songs. The actor joined filmmaker David Dhawan and Varun at a special celebration event in Mumbai, where several memorable moments quickly went viral online. Salman’s witty remark about Varun using another one of his songs left the younger actor blushing while the audience burst into laughter. The moment gained even more attention because the recreated version of Chunari Chunari has already been surrounded by controversy linked to its reuse in the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

What happened at the David Dhawan film festival event?

PVR INOX organised a special film festival to celebrate filmmaker David Dhawan’s contribution to Bollywood cinema. The event was attended by David Dhawan along with his son Varun Dhawan, while Salman Khan emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the evening. Salman arrived in a black T-shirt paired with a leather jacket and denims, which reminded fans of his classic late 1990s style era. Videos from the event quickly surfaced online showing Salman sharing laughs with David and Varun while posing together for photographers.

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What did Salman Khan say about Varun Dhawan?

During the event, Salman jokingly pointed towards Varun and told the crowd that he had picked up yet another one of his songs. Referring to the recreated version of Chunari Chunari, Salman humorously said, “Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya.” The funny remark immediately left Varun Dhawan embarrassed and laughing at the same time. Reacting to Salman’s teasing, Varun quickly responded with “Bhai rehne do,” which added more humour to the interaction. Fans at the venue enjoyed the lighthearted exchange between the two actors.

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Watch viral video of Salman Khan teasing Varun Dhawan here

Why is Chunari Chunari back in discussion?

The original Chunari Chunari song featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the 1999 film Biwi No 1. Even after many years the track continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most loved dance numbers and is closely associated with Salman’s iconic music era.

The song has now been recreated for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. This is not the first time Varun has appeared in recreated versions of Salman’s songs as he was also part of remakes like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building.

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What is the controversy around the recreated song?

The recreated version of Chunari Chunari has sparked a major disagreement involving producer Ramesh Taurani filmmaker David Dhawan and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. The issue revolves around claims related to the reuse and recreation of songs connected to films associated with Bhagnani. Vashu Bhagnani has described the matter as an ethical issue rather than a financial dispute and expressed disappointment over the alleged recreation of songs without proper consent.

On the other hand producer Ramesh Taurani stated during the trailer launch event that the issue was being handled and would not affect the film’s release or promotions. However Vashu Bhagnani later denied claims that the matter had been resolved.Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5 2026 which also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Chunky Panday, Maneish Paul and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.











