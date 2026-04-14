Strawberry and dragon fruit farming brought lakhs to Mantravati Shakya; Here’s her story

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Strawberry and dragon fruit farming brought lakhs to Mantravati Shakya; Heres her story

A woman, Mantravati Shakya, from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district transformed farming into a profitable venture through her hard work and modern thinking. She now earns Rs 3 lakh annually from cultivating strawberries, dragon fruit, and ragi

Mantravati Shakya is a resident of Bhatora village in Uttar Pradesh

A rural woman from Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh has transformed farming into a profitable venture through her hard work and modern thinking. Mantravati Shakya, a resident of Bhatora village, is today not only earning around Rs 3 lakh annually from cultivating strawberries, dragon fruit, and ragi, but is also empowering over 50 other women by training them in modern agricultural practices.

Educated only up to class 8, Mantravati has proven that strong determination matters more than degrees when it comes to success. After joining the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), she moved away from traditional farming methods and chose to grow crops based on market demand.

Her farming model includes:

Strawberry: Cultivated on one bigha of land from October to March.

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Dragon Fruit: Grown on three bighas; it requires a one-time investment but yields income for up to 20 years.

Ragi (Millets): A crop that matures in 5-6 months and provides good returns.

Mantravati does not want to limit her success to herself. She is training more than 50 women across different blocks of Etawah in modern farming techniques. She also encourages them to form Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Through the role of ‘Samuh Sakhi’ at the block level, she helps women open bank accounts and access benefits from government schemes.

Recognizing her dedication and contribution to rural development, Yogi Adityanath has honored her twice. Her journey is a testament to how initiatives like ‘Operation Self Help Group’ under the state government are empowering rural women to become successful entrepreneurs.

According to Joint Mission Director Janmejaya Shukla of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, the government aims to make over 1 crore women financially independent under the leadership of the Chief Minister. To achieve this:

Women are being provided technical support and expert training.

Training covers everything from improving product quality to packaging.

Successful women like Mantravati are being presented as role models.











