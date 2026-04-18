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Shreyas Iyer set for Team India T20 return as former star drops a big hint, says…

Former Indian cricketer opens up on Shreyas Iyer’s chances of T20 comeback. Read the full story to know more.

Former Indian cricketer praises Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings showcased a impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Punjab Kings have played five matches and won four out of them.

Punjab Kings played their last match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, where Shreyas Iyer’s side defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Irfan Pathan praises Punjab Kings’ performance in IPL 2026

Reflecting on Punjab Kings’ performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Irfan Pathan said, “Punjab Kings looked in complete control from the outset. Their planning was clear, and Arshdeep Singh set the tone brilliantly with the new ball. During the chase, their Captain led from the front and remained in control throughout. One player who really stood out for me was Prabhsimran Singh. Taking on a dual role as wicketkeeper and opener, he has shown tremendous maturity. Last season, he wasn’t in this role, but this year, he has stepped up exceptionally well. The composure he displayed makes Punjab’s performance even more impressive.”

Irfan Pathan opens up on Shreyas Iyer’s chances of T20 comeback

Irfan Pathan opened up on Shreyas Iyer’s chances of returning to Team India’s T20 side: “Even if this innings hadn’t come, I still believe Shreyas Iyer would be in contention. I’ve said this for a long time because he has the skill set required for the middle overs. He plays spin extremely well and has the technique to handle pressure situations. While he has improved against pace, his core strength remains his ability to dominate spin by standing tall and delivering. He has all the attributes of a leader as well. With the way he is playing, he looks in complete control and not far away from making a strong return.”

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Mitchell McClenaghan questions Jasprit Bumrah’s utilisation

However, five-time champions, Mumbai Indians faced a major setback in IPL 2026. The reason behind that would be the poor form of Jasprit Bumrah. Former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan spoke about Bumrah’s utilisation: “Bumrah is often brought into the attack after the first over, which puts him in a position of damage control rather than allowing him to dictate terms. Ideally, you want him to start the innings, bowl the first over, and put pressure on the opposition from the outset. Mumbai Indians need to reassess how they are using him, because getting him into the game earlier could make a significant difference.”











