Home

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal wins hearts at CinemaCon 2026 as he recites Gayatri Mantra before Street Fighter trailer reveal, fans call it pure bliss

A striking moment from CinemaCon 2026 goes viral as Vidyut Jammwal blends tradition with global cinema spotlight, leaving audiences impressed during a major film unveiling event.

The Street Fighter trailer launch at CinemaCon 2026 turned into one of the most talked-about moments after Vidyut Jammwal brought spiritual energy into the global Hollywood stage. Actor made Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in upcoming action film Street Fighter and unveiled trailer in front of international cast including Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and others. Before revealing footage, Vidyut chose to begin the event with Indian chants, including sun mantra, moon mantra and Gayatri Mantra, which created a calm atmosphere inside the highly energetic Las Vegas venue. Audience response turned emotional as many viewers called the moment unexpected and deeply peaceful.

The event quickly gained attention online as a video of a chant session spread across social platforms. Cast members present on stage supported each other and joined hands during the prayer segment. Vidyut later explained that the intention behind the chant was to protect the film journey and honour the hard work behind production. His gesture added cultural depth to a blockbuster-style Hollywood presentation and became a highlight of the CinemaCon 2026 schedule.

The spiritual opening on the global stage

The moment began when Vidyut stepped on stage for the Street Fighter trailer introduction. Instead of a direct launch, he requested permission to begin with prayer. After agreement from the cast, he closed his eyes and started chanting traditional mantras. Scene created silence inside the venue filled with industry executives and fans.

Fan reactions to Vidyut Jammwal’s mantra moment

After video went viral social media filled with emotional reactions from fans across platforms. Many viewers praised calm energy and strong presence Vidyut carried during chant at CinemaCon 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

One user wrote “The pronunciation of the mantras sounds so impactful in his voice” while another said “This is clearly seen ,the way ur holding your own spiritual identity ur soul purpose , being grounded amidst noise ..the Vedic chants of Sun & Moon along with Gayatri mantra, by you bought immense peace & calmness in everyone’s mind & face all at once”. A different comment described experience as “The way the mantras echoo pure blisss.” Another fan added “So proud of you the way u carried yourself there not just by representing india but also influencing the Indian culture.”

See Vidyut Jammwal’s viral video here

Hollywood debut with Dhalsim role

Street Fighter marks first major international project for Vidyut where he plays Dhalsim iconic yoga based fighter from classic video game universe. Film directed by Kitao Sakurai brings arcade inspired world into live action format with large ensemble cast including Ken Masters, Ryu Chun Li Akuma and other legendary characters.

Emotional reaction from cast and audience

Co stars including Noah Centineo joined prayer moment showing respect for cultural gesture. Many attendees described experience as unique blend of spirituality and entertainment. Social media reactions highlighted contrast between action packed franchise reveal and calm devotional opening.

About Street Fighter film

Street Fighter franchise originated in 1987 and became global gaming phenomenon with over 55 million units sold. New adaptation features high scale action sequences and modern cinematic storytelling. Film scheduled for theatrical release on October 16, 2026 and is part of major studio lineup showcased at CinemaCon 2026 event in Las Vegas.











