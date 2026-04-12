Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller finally touch Rs 1700 crore milestone?

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singhs spy thriller finally touch Rs 1700 crore milestone?

The latest box office trend for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller shows sustained audience interest in its fourth week, keeping discussions alive around its final worldwide total and long-term theatrical performance.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its massive theatrical run even in Week 4, remaining one of the biggest box office stories in Indian cinema. The spy thriller opened with record-breaking numbers and maintained strong momentum for several weeks. After a long period of dominance, the film started showing a slight drop in daily earnings, but weekend growth once again brought fresh energy to its performance. Now all eyes are on the Day 25 prediction and whether the film can finally cross the Rs 1700 crore milestone worldwide.

What happened on Day 24 collection?

On Day 24, the film shocked trade circles with a strong jump in collections. It earned around Rs 13.50 crore net in India, showing nearly 93 percent growth compared to the previous day. This sudden rise proved that audience interest is still strong even after multiple weeks in theatres. With this boost, the total India net collection reached around Rs 1068.92 crore, keeping the film in the blockbuster zone.

What is Day 25’s box office prediction?

Day 25 prediction suggests another rise in earnings as weekend momentum continues. Early estimates, according to Sacnilk, indicate India’s net collection may reach around Rs 14–16 crore. This expected growth is driven by strong advance bookings, steady urban occupancy, and repeat audience interest. Overseas markets are also expected to contribute around Rs 3–4 crore, keeping global performance stable and strong.

What is the language wise contribution of Ranveer Singh starrer?

Language-wise trend shows strong dominance of Hindi version which is expected to contribute around Rs 14.25 crore on Day 25. Other languages continue to add smaller but steady numbers with Telugu bringing in around Rs 0.25 crore, Tamil close to Rs 0.15 crore, Kannada around Rs 0.09 crore and Malayalam contributing nearly Rs 0.01 crore. Overall performance clearly highlights that Hindi market remains primary driver of total box office collections for the film.

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The day-wise breakdown of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0 – Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65.00 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13 – Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15 – Rs 18.30 crore

Day 16 – Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17 – Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18 – Rs 28.25 crore

Day 19 – Rs 10.00 crore

Day 20 – Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21 – Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22 – Rs 7.15 crore

Day 23 – Rs 7.00 crore

Day 24 – Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25 – Rs 14.75 crore

Will Dhurandhar 2 cross Rs 1700 crore milestone?

According to trade predictions, yes the film is expected to touch Rs 1700 crore mark during Day 25 itself. Advance bookings alone reportedly crossed Rs 8 crore, reducing gap significantly. With combined domestic and overseas projections, total worldwide collection is expected to land between Rs 1710–1720 crore by end of Day 25. This makes milestone achievement highly likely.

If current trend continues, Dhurandhar 2 may even challenge lifetime record of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule which stands around Rs 1742 crore. Strong Hindi market performance along with consistent overseas support remains key factor in its final box office journey.











