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WATCH: Virat Kohli reacts in frustration despite scoring 50 vs MI, throws helmet in anger, video goes viral

Virat Kohli’s 65th IPL half-century came in a tough outing vs MI, as the RCB star failed to accelerate and walked off disappointed

Virat Kohli throws helmet in anger (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star batter Virat Kohli struggled to find his usual timing during IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indian, on a batting friendly surface at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Despite his efforts, the right-hander better struggled to accelerate and keep the scoring rate high. The 37-year-old tried to force the pace but couldn’t quite get going on the day as things didn’t click for him, as he fell short of the expected impact.

Virat Kohli looked visibly dissatisfied with his tempo

Fans at the Wankhede Stadium were, however treated with a half-century from Virat Kohli – his 65th in IPL history, which he scored off 37 balls. However, the moment passed without celebration. Kohli looked visibly dissatisfied with his tempo, tried to accelerate soon after but fell just two balls later while attempting to break free, walking back in frustration. His strike rate of 131.58 perhaps reflected his struggles to shift gears.

After being dismissed by Hardik Pandya on the fourth ball of the 14th over, Virat Kohli threw his gloves and helmet in frustration. The former RCB captain was visibly unhappy with his innings against the five-time champions, clearly disappointed with how things unfolded in the middle.

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Virat Kohli throws helmet in anger, watch video here…

After Virat Kohli got out, he was very angry 😒😓 pic.twitter.com/mASpSLpp7n — Virat Kohli 18 (@viratkohlifc518) April 12, 2026

RCB posted the second highest total of the season

While Kohli anchored the innings from the other end, skipper Rajat Patidar played an explosive knock of 53 off 20, while Phil Salt played a blistering knock of 78 off 36, who powered RCB’s aggressive approach.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, along with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, all struck half-centuries, powering their side to post a commanding total of 240/4 — the second-highest total of the season — against Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash on Sunday.











