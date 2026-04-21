Shah Rukh Khan King has already earned Rs 250 crore before release. Here is how

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Shah Rukh Khans King has already earned Rs 250 crore before release. Heres how

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie King will be released on December 24, 2026. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie has already earned Rs 250 crore through…

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has been making buzz ever since the movie was announced. The film is set to be released on December 24 and is expected to become another blockbuster. However, Siddharth Anand’s King has already started its earning spree, having collected around Rs 250 crore after selling the film’s rights to Pen Marudhar.

King has already recovered half of its budget

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, film distribution company Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India distribution rights for King for Rs 250 crore. The film’s budget is said to be around Rs 400 crore, meaning more than half of its cost has already been recovered. This is being considered one of the biggest theatrical deals of the year.

It is worth noting that Pen Marudhar has a long-standing relationship with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The company has previously released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, and Ittefaq. Companies like AA Films, Jio Studios, PVR Inox Pictures, Yash Raj Films, and Dharma Productions also bid for the domestic rights of the film.

“Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs 250 crores. The distributor has a long-standing association with Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more,” a trade source shared with the portal.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s King will clash with…

King is set to release during Christmas 2026, coinciding with major Hollywood releases like Jumanji, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune 3. Given this competition, a wide theatrical release is being planned for the film.

The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi. About the movie, King follows the journey of a mentor and his disciple as they struggle to survive under difficult circumstances.

As per the reports, King is set in two different timelines. Khan will be seen playing the same character at different stages of life. In the younger timeline, he will reportedly be seen locking horns with Raghav Juyal, who takes on the antagonist space. The older King will then be seen going head-to-head with Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan. After making her OTT debut with The Archies, this film will be her first theatrical release and also her first on-screen appearance with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. It is said that Suhana’s role is an important part of the story.

Check this space for more updates on King movie.











