Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle breaks down as legendary singer is wrapped in Indian flag during state honours – Watch Video

A powerful farewell marked by grief and respect captures heartfelt moments from final rites of iconic Asha Bhosle, where loved ones bid goodbye in a deeply moving atmosphere.

An emotional farewell unfolded in Mumbai as legendary icon of the music industry, Asha Bhosle, began her final journey surrounded by family, admirers and public figures. Mortal remains were placed for final viewing while wrapped in the Indian tricolour symbolising national respect. Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle appeared deeply emotional during moments captured on video. A crowd gathered in silence, offering prayers and paying tribute to the iconic voice that shaped Indian music for decades. The presence of well known personalities added to the solemn atmosphere as the nation bid final goodbye to the Queen of Indipop.

The tearful farewell ceremony of the Queen of Indipop

The final journey started from the residence in Mumbai, where the mortal remains were kept for antim darshan. The body, draped in the Indian flag, highlighted the state honour given for an immense contribution to music. Zanai Bhosle was seen breaking down while greeting visitors and trying to stay composed. Emotional visuals spread widely, showing a grief-filled environment as people paid their last respects with folded hands and silence.

Watch video of Zanai Bhosle paying tribute to Asha Bhosle here

Who attended the funeral to pay their respects?

Several well-known figures reached residence to honour the legendary singer. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived with family and offered condolences. Film personalities, political leaders and music industry members also remained present. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Tabu, Karan Johar and many others shared tributes expressing grief over loss. Large number of fans also gathered outside to witness final moments.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Asha Bhosle’s death

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Cause of death reported as multi organ failure after health complications linked to chest infection and exhaustion. Family earlier shared updates about hospitalisation through her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle requesting privacy during treatment phase. News of demise marked end of era in Indian music world.

About the last rites

The last rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in day at 4:00 PM with full state honour. Authorities arranged ceremonial farewell where national flag covered mortal remains. Visitors allowed to pay respects from morning hours at residence. Cultural representatives officials and artists attended ceremony reflecting impact of singer across generations.

Why Asha Bhosle’s legacy remains unmatched?

Career of Asha Bhosle spanned more than eight decades with over 12,000 songs across multiple genres in over 20 languages. From classical to pop from ghazals to film music her versatility set her apart. She held record for highest number of studio recordings and influenced generations of singers. Contribution alongside music industry’s Nightingale of India, late Lata Mangeshkar shaped golden phase of Indian cinema music.











