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Mouni Roy rushes into Mumbai airport, skips paparazzi amid separation with Suraj Nambiar – Watch video

Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday morning, appearing to be in a rush as she headed toward the international terminal. Despite repeated requests from papa

Mouni Roy (Instagram_ Viral Bhayani)

Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday morning, appearing to be in a rush as she headed toward the international terminal. Despite repeated requests from paparazzi to stop and pose, the actress chose not to interact and quickly made her way inside. She was seen briskly navigating through the crowd and even switched lines during the security check-in process in an apparent attempt to avoid the rush and move ahead faster. For her travel look, Mouni kept it stylish yet understated in an all-black outfit. She was seen carrying a book, her mobile phone and her passport as she quickly headed inside.

Watch the video of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s separation with husband Suraj Nambiar

For the uninitiated, Mouni has recently been making headlines due to her personal life after reports of her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced online. The buzz began after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, further sparking speculation about trouble in their marital paradise. A day later, both Mouni and Suraj issued a joint statement confirming their separation.

Their statement read: “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

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Also Read: Mouni Roy shares FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Give us…’

Before that, Mouni had also appealed for privacy through her social media, requesting media houses not to spread false narratives around their relationship.

Reports state that it was majorly their long distance marriage that acted as the culprit. Suraj resided in Dubai while Mouni in Mumbai for work. For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa in the presence of close friends and family.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar head for divorce? Couple delete latest pics, unfollow each other on Instagram

The couple had reportedly met through mutual friends during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019 and dated for nearly three years before getting married in a blend of Bengali and Malayali wedding rituals.











