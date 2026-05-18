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CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will aim to take a big step towards the Playoffs by upsetting third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final home match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Forme CSK captain MS Dhoni batting in the nets at Chepauk on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will look to remain in the hunt for a Playoffs berth with a win in their final home match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Five-time champions CSK are currently in 5th place on the Points Table just one point behind fourth-placed Punjab Kings and only a couple of points behind SRH.

A win for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK will help them leapfrog over PBKS into the Playoffs position with one game against Gujarat Titans still remaining. Pat Cummins-led SRH, on the other hand, can join GT on 16 points and take a massive step towards the Playoffs themselves with a win over the Chennai side.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 62: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR suffer big blow to Playoff hopes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends leads

The question on ever CSK fan’s mind is whether former captain MS Dhoni will finally make an appearance in the final home fixture for the IPL 2026 season. But they are expected to remain disappointed as Dhoni is unlikely to feature in the final 12.

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Meanwhile, CSK team were confident of reaching the Playoffs and even lifting the IPL 2026 trophy this year. “I think we won three in a row recently. So, we’ll make it four in a row from here and then lift the trophy,” CSK’s Australian pacer Spencer Johnson said in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Sunday.

Also Read | PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bengaluru becomes the first team to qualify for the playoffs with emphatic 23-run victory

Both CSK and SRH are coming into this clash on the back of losses in their last matches and will be wary of losing their way so close to the Playoffs. The home side will have to be careful of SRH batting firepower led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head while Heinrich Klaasen is also one of the leading run-scorers this season.

“I think the PowerPlay is so important for any team, whether with the bat or ball. You don’t necessarily win the game there, but you can definitely lose it. So, we obviously want to start well,” Johnson added.

CSK historically hold a massive edge over SRH in head-to-head clashes with 15 wins as compared to only 8 losses so far and will be confident heading into the Southern Derby.

Here are all the details about Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63…

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 will take place on Monday, May 18.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 63 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain











