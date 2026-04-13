Home

Sports

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Hyderabad Weather Update: Will RAIN play spoilsport in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show

Fans will be hoping that wet weather doesn’t follow Rajasthan Royals around from Guwahati to Hyderabad as they get ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 match on Monday.

Will rain interrupt SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: The fans in Hyderabad are bracing themselves for an explosive show when home team Sunrisers Hyderabad featuring Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are getting ready to face Rajasthan Royals with teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL 2026 match on Monday. The Royals are the current table-toppers in the IPL 2026 season with four wins in four matches while SRH are struggling in the middle with only 1 point in their 4 matches.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been traditionally a high-scoring venue and the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will relish the opportunity to play here. The 15-year-old from RR is current holder of the Orange Cap with 200 runs in 4 matches with a strike-rate of 266.6 including two fifties in 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For the home team, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma had also blasted a 18-ball fifty against Punjab Kings in their last match in Mullanpur a couple of days back. Riyan Parag’s RR will be hoping that rain doesn’t follow them around as they land in Hyderabad for their 5th match of the season.

All of RR’s three ‘home’ matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati have been affected by rain with their match against Mumbai Indians reduced to 11 overs while their game against RCB started almost an hour late. Fans will now be praying that there is clear weather when SRH take on RR on Monday evening.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In what will be good news for the fans, clear weather is expected in Hyderabad for Monday with temperature at pretty high level at 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the city will also be high at around 41 per cent with only about 7 per cent cloud cover.

The SRH vs RR will take place on pitch No. 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium which has been a batting paradise. It is a mixed soil pitch where spinners concede runs at 10.91 runs per over while pace has been leaking at 9.41.

What is deadline for match to star in IPL 2026?

The league matches in the IPL 2026 season don’t have any provision for Reserve Days. As a result, a minimum of 5 overs need to be played by both teams for it to constitute a match.

If both teams fail to play at least 5 overs each, then the game will be deemed abandoned and both teams will share 1 point. There has only been one abandoned match in IPL 2026 season so far with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata washed out due to rain.

The IPL have a provision to extend the game by 1 hour in case it is interrupted by rain. The latest that the match can start for a 5-over-a-side match is at 10.50pm IST.











