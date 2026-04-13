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8th Pay Commission: Vacancies with monthly salary of Rs 1.80 lakh announced, meetings scheduled with stakeholders: Details inside

To participate in these meetings, any association must first secure an appointment with the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission Big Update

New Delhi: 8th Pay Commission: Millions of Central Government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the 8th Pay Commission. To accelerate the drafting and consultation processes for this, several key meetings have been scheduled. The 8th Pay Commission is set to hold meetings with stakeholders in New Delhi and Pune during the current and upcoming months. During these sessions, various topics will be discussed with employee unions, associations, and Central Government organizations and institutions. Following these meetings, the Commission will proceed to other states, including Mumbai.

Book an Appointment

To participate in these meetings, any association must first secure an appointment with the 8th Pay Commission. Additionally, they are required to submit a memorandum containing their suggestions related to the Pay Commission. The Pay Commission is also actively reaching out to stakeholders to coordinate these meetings. Concurrently, the Commission has announced 20 vacancies for consultants. This is a full-time position offering a monthly salary of up to Rs 1.80 lakhs. Options for part-time roles, involving 6 or 12 working days per month, are also available.

When and Where Will the Meetings Take Place?

The schedule for direct interactions with employee organizations and stakeholders is shared.

Meetings will be held in New Delhi on April 28, 29, and 30.

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The Commission will hold meetings in Pune on May 4 and 5.

Objective of the Meetings

Employee unions are demanding that, under the 8th Pay Commission, the ‘fitment factor’ be increased from 2.57 to 3.25, and the minimum wage be raised from Rs 18,000 to a range of Rs 41,000–Rs 51,480. All these topics will be discussed during the meetings. To participate in the meetings, please visit the official portal at 8cpc.gov.in or Innovate India (MyGov). Submit your memorandum online here. The deadline for submission is April 30, 2026. After submitting the memorandum, you must also schedule an appointment via email to participate in the meeting.











