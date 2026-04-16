Will Salman Khan Maatrubhumi release on OTT instead of theatres? The truth is…

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Will Salman Khans Maatrubhumi release on OTT instead of theatres? The truth is…

Maatrubhumi to release on OTT? Here’s the fact check on Salman Khan’s upcoming war movie.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan’s patriotic film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Recently, reports surfaced that references to China had been removed from the much-awaited film. This sparked rumours that it might be released directly on OTT platforms instead of in theatres. Now, a source close to the project has confirmed these speculations.

Will Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi release on OTT?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the project has dismissed speculation that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace will be released directly on OTT platforms instead of in theatres. The source was quoted as saying, “Salman is a megastar, and he has made Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It is a film meant for the big screen, so he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing it in theatres once the issues related to the film are resolved.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, another industry insider said, “There’s a general misconception among some people that there is no censorship on OTT platforms. Hence, they believe that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he can release the film on OTT without any issues. However, that’s not how it works. Every film that is released directly on streaming platforms also goes through a certification process, just like a theatrical release. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has undergone several changes. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, the project has now taken a new turn. The title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been removed, and the team is reportedly carrying out extensive reshoots.

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army colonel. The film also features Chitrangada Singh. A release date has not yet been announced.











