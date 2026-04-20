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BIG boost for India as Rs 90000 crore submarine deal in advanced stage? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh plans to…

The Indian Defence Minister will begin his 3-day visit to Germany from April 21 to 23. Scroll down for details.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India-Germany Relations: The defence minister of India, Rajnath Singh, will commence his visit to Germany on April 21, i.e., Tuesday. This comes when the Rs 90,000 crore submarine deal for the P-75I project is reaching its advanced stages. The visit is scheduled to take place for three days. The main highlights of the visit will be focused on the enhancement of industrial collaboration on the basis of defence. Alongside this, the minister will have discussions focused on the exploitation of the opportunities across new domains. The minister is also expected to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Official statement

The official statement read that the defence minister Rajnath Singh will “undertake an official visit to Germany from April 21-23, 2026. He will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Mr Boris Pistorius and senior leadership. Discussions will focus on defence industrial collaboration, military engagements, and emerging domains such as cyber, AI & drones. Key agreements, including a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, are expected to be signed.”

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will undertake an official visit to Germany from April 21-23, 2026. He will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Mr Boris Pistorius and senior leadership. Discussions will focus on defence industrial collaboration, military… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 20, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet German counterpart

As the defence minister, Rajnath Singh is all set to commence his three-day visit to Germany. During the visit, he will meet his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders in the country. The meeting is aimed at strengthening and solidifying the strategic defence partnership between India and Germany.

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‘Make in India’ initiative

The minister is also expected to have discussions with some representatives of Germany’s defence with a view to promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative through joint development and co-production.

P-75I project submarine deal

The proposed P-75I project is now reaching the advanced stages, as per the reports. The deal of Rs 90,000 crore includes six submarines for the Indian Navy. Furthermore, the submarines will be developed by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited along with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems of Germany, as reported by The Telegraph.

The visit of Rajnath Singh to Germany may involve bilateral talks between India and Germany concerning different defence initiatives.











