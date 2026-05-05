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But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal

The Durga temple had remained closed for a long time due to community tensions and administrative restrictions, making its reopening especially significant for locals.

But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal | Image: X

Asansol Durga Temple Reopens After BJP’s Huge Win in Bengal: A Durga temple, which is located in West Bengal’s Asansol, was closed for several years, has reopened for devotees on Monday after the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal’s Assembly elections. The temple, which was managed by Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, was shut due to local tensions. The shrine was mostly closed throughout the year and opened only during festivals like Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

Asansol Durga Temple Reopens After BJP’s Huge Bengal Win

The temple was reopened following BJP’s thumping victory on all nine Assembly seats in Paschim Bardhaman district. The news sparked joy and enthusiasm among locals. Asansol, where the temple was located, falls under the nine Assembly seats.











