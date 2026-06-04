Manipal University Jaipur Celebrates Establishment Day with Pride, Reflection and Community Spirit

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated its Establishment Day 2026 with great enthusiasm and a sense of pride, commemorating its remarkable journey since its establishment on June 4, 2011, as a State Private University following an invitation and approval by the Government of Rajasthan. The occasion served as an opportunity for the university community to reflect on its achievements, growth, and contributions to higher education over the past 15 years.

Manipal University Jaipur celebrates its Establishment Day 2026



The celebration was attended by Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur; Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President, MUJ; Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, MUJ; and Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost. Deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members, staff members, and representatives from the local community also participated in the event.



Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar paid tribute to the founder, Late Dr. T.M.A. Pai, whose vision laid the foundation of the Manipal movement. Emphasizing the themes of “Reflection, Introspection and Commitment,” he encouraged every member of the university community to remain dedicated to the institution, society, and the nation.



In his presidential address, Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma remembered the founders of the university and the Manipal Group and acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors in shaping the growth and achievements of Manipal University Jaipur. Highlighting the university’s philosophy of inclusive development, he spoke about the importance of engaging with the local community and appreciated the support extended by community members who regularly assist students and the university fraternity.



A unique highlight of this year’s celebration was a friendly cricket tournament organized on the eve of Establishment Day as part of MUJ’s community engagement initiatives. The tournament brought together members of the local community, auto-rickshaw drivers, university security personnel, and small business owners associated with the campus. For many participants, it was their first visit to the university, making the experience particularly memorable.



Three teams—Boundary Riders, Trophy Fighters, and Master Blasters—participated in the tournament, demonstrating sportsmanship, teamwork, and camaraderie. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur, who encouraged participants to strengthen their association with the university and continue working together for mutual growth and development. He emphasized the importance of strong community partnerships in creating a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem around the university.



The tournament concluded with an exciting final match in which Trophy Fighters emerged as champions. During the Establishment Day celebrations, all winners and participants were felicitated with trophies and medals by the university leadership in recognition of their enthusiastic participation.



Adding another milestone to the occasion, the jingles of the new programmes of Radio Manipal Jaipur 90.8 FM were officially launched by Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma.



Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. Amit Soni expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions in making Manipal University Jaipur one of the most sought-after destinations for higher education in the country.



Community participants expressed immense appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a first-of-its-kind opportunity that allowed them to connect with the university and with one another beyond their daily responsibilities. The event successfully reinforced MUJ’s commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility, and meaningful community engagement.