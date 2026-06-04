Antara Senior Care Forays into Integrative Medicine, Launches One-of-a-kind Clinic for Treatment of Chronic Conditions

Antara, India’s most comprehensive senior care ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions across all stages of ageing, has opened an integrative medicine clinic in Gurugram, purpose-built for managing chronic conditions. The Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic (AIWC) brings integrative medicine, combining modern medicine with evidence-based holistic therapies, into Antara’s continuum of care for the first time. Here, a multidisciplinary team of doctors deliver personalised care plans that take a holistic view of a person rather than treating symptoms. The launch marks a significant evolution in how Antara serves seniors, and in how health and wellbeing can be approached as India’s population gets older, the disease burden grows, and the gap between lifespan and health span widens.

The Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic in DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

Globally, integrative medicine has gained acceptance for its role in improving outcomes in chronic disease management and enhancing quality of life. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises it as an interdisciplinary, evidence-based approach that combines conventional medicine with traditional therapies, such as Ayurveda and energy healing, to look at the mind, body and spirit together; the focus is on the root cause of illness, not just its symptoms.

Ms. Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairperson, Antara Senior Care, said, “Antara has spent more than a decade walking alongside families through all stages of ageing. We have seen them navigate the complexities of a fragmented healthcare system, disjointed treatment plans and episodic care that seldom restore quality of life. Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic is our answer to preserve seniors’ dignity and independence. It is built on the conviction that patients’ problems should be addressed holistically as good health is a combination of physical, emotional, mental, and social wellbeing. As India’s senior population and chronic disease burden grow, fully integrated, holistic wellness models will become key to unlocking a healthy society.”

Mr. Rajit Mehta, CEO & MD, Antara Senior Care, said, “Indians are living longer, but the years added are too often years lived with disease, dependency and fatigue. The gap between lifespan and health span is the gap we strive to close. Our goal is straightforward: help seniors live their best life possible; prevent the hospital visits we can, reduce medication where possible, and restore function where we can. At AIWC, seniors benefit from a coordinated care journey designed by one multidisciplinary team, beginning with a comprehensive health assessment, followed by personalised wellness plan, and multi-pronged approach that addresses physical, mental and emotional health.”

Dr. Pankaj Verma, Medical Director, Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic, explained, “In integrative medicine, modern medicine is the anchor, and traditional systems work alongside it to address lifestyle, stress, the inflammation that sits underneath chronic diseases. For a senior with diabetes, hypertension and joint pain, coming to AIWC means a clear focus on addressing the root cause—the hidden mind-body link that often feeds the disease. Over time, many of our patients can reduce their pill load and recover function they had given up on. This is what whole-person medicine looks like in practice.”

Antara’s integrative clinic offerings combine functional medicine consultations, Ayurvedaprakriti analysis, advanced therapies such as IV cellular nutrition (high-dose Vitamin C, Glutathione), medical-grade ozone therapy and Far Infrared sauna, classical Ayurveda and Panchakarma, acupuncture, energy and vibrational healing, and integrative counselling. Care is organised through 10 condition-focused programmes: JointCare, HeartCare, DiabetesCare, BreathCare, GutCare, LiverCare, MindCare, WeightCare, and CancerCare, the last designed as complementary support alongside standard oncology care.

For India, care pathways like integrative medicine are becoming increasingly important as its senior population is set to more than double to 347 million by 2050, bringing with it unique clinical needs that the traditional healthcare system cannot address alone.

About Antara Senior Care

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the USD 7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara’s first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In the near future, it will open its second senior living community in Noida’s Sector-150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by Max Estates. Antara’s Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Services, AGEasy, and Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With eight facilities and 485 beds across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its care at home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home’s comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store focusing on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home, has touched over 6.5 lakh lives since inception in 2023. Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic combines modern medicine with evidence-based traditional therapies through a multidisciplinary team of doctors to deliver personalised care plans.