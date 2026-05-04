After sweeping Bengal, PM Modi takes stage at BJP headquarters, says ‘Today is a historic day…unprecedented’

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After sweeping Bengal, PM Modi takes stage at BJP headquarters, garlands National President Nitin Nabin, says Today is a historic day…unprecedented

After sweeping Bengal, PM Modi takes stage at BJP headquarters, garlands National President Nitin Nabin, says ‘Today is a historic day…unprecedented’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After declaring a historic win in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi for his address. PM Modi reached the place wearing Bengali attire. As he entered the venue, loud chants in favour of the BJP government began to echo in the chambers of the headquarters.

PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address saying, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. He added that the day is historic and he can see the happiness on every BJP worker’s face today.

He added, “Today is special in many respects, primarily as it marks a stronger future for India.”

PM Modi acknowledged the people of Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal for the historic win.

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‘New history has been created’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “New history has been created.” This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the Trinamool Congress’s stronghold in West Bengal.

Mother of democracy

PM Modi highlighted that the voters across all the states have shown why India is called the “mother of democracy”.

PM Modi declares win

Earlier, PM Modi wrote, “The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will remain unforgettable. The power of the people has triumphed, and the politics of good governance of the BJP has received the full blessings of the people here,” on X.

पश्चिम बंगाल में कमल खिल उठा है! वर्ष 2026 के पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव अविस्मरणीय रहेंगे। जनशक्ति की जीत हुई है और भाजपा के सुशासन की राजनीति को यहां के लोगों का भरपूर आशीर्वाद मिला है। इस ऐतिहासिक विजय के लिए बंगाल के अपने भाई-बहनों का हृदय से आभारी हूं। जनता-जनार्दन ने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026











