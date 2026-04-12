Manipal Hospitals Unveils Multidisciplinary Liver & GI Institute, Redefining Digestive Healthcare in Eastern India



By Shreya Paul: In a move set to elevate specialised healthcare in Eastern India, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, one of the units of Manipal Hospitals Group has introduced its Institute of Liver & Digestive Disorders and Liver Care Centre. Designed as a comprehensive hub for advanced gastro and liver care, the institute brings together state-of-the-art diagnostics, expert-led multidisciplinary care, and complex interventions, including liver transplant services, within a single, integrated ecosystem. With its focus on seamless, patient-centric care, the centre aims to set a new standard in the way liver and digestive disorders are treated and managed across the region.

The launch event witnessed the presence of senior leadership and medical experts including Dr. Sumanta Dey, Senior Consultant and HOD – Robotic, Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, Dr. Jayanth Reddy, Lead Consult Surgeon and Head- Department of HPB Surgery, Multi-Organ Abdominal Transplant and Hepatology Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore; Dr. Sanjoy Basu, Senior Consultant – Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Shubhayu Banerjee, Consultant – General and Laparoscopic GI and Oncology Surgeries, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur and Dhakuria and Advisor, Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria; Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy, Director of Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Mukundapur Cluster; Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director, Manipal Hospitals East, Dr. Shankar Chandrappa, Regional Head Clinician Engagement and Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals – East; Dr. Shugota Chakrabarti, Regional Head – Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals – East, Mr. Komal Dashora , Cluster Director – Manipal Hospitals (Mukundapur Cluster), who collectively emphasized the importance of specialized and integrated care in tackling complex liver and digestive disorders.

The Institute of Liver & Digestive Disorders and Liver Care Centre is designed as a comprehensive, patient-centric facility offering a full spectrum of services, from early diagnosis and preventive screening to advanced medical management, liver transplant services, and complex surgical interventions. The centre integrates cutting-edge technology with clinical expertise to treat a wide range of conditions including fatty liver disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, pancreatic disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastrointestinal cancers. Equipped with advanced endoscopy suites, minimally invasive and robotic surgical capabilities, and dedicated liver care units, the centre also houses a robust liver transplant programme, a critical pillar that offers life-saving treatment for patients with end-stage liver disease, acute liver failure, and certain liver cancers, where timely intervention can significantly improve survival and quality of life. Alongside clinical excellence, the centre emphasizes lifestyle management, nutrition counselling, and long-term patient monitoring to ensure holistic recovery. A multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, hepatologists, transplant specialists, GI surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and critical care experts will work in close collaboration to deliver personalized treatment protocols, enhancing overall patient outcomes and experience.

Dr. Jayanth Reddy said, “Liver transplantation in Eastern India continues to remain significantly underutilised, largely due to a lack of awareness and timely referral. For instance, in a city like Kolkata, the total number of liver transplants performed last year was around 25, whereas the actual need is at least double that number. This gap highlights the urgent need to build greater awareness and understanding around liver transplant as a viable, life-saving option. Contrary to common misconceptions, the primary requirement for a liver transplant is a compatible blood group, making it far more accessible than many perceive. With the launch of this institute, we aim to strengthen awareness, streamline access, and ensure that more patients in the region can benefit from timely, advanced transplant care without having to travel far from home.”

Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy said, “In Eastern India, over 50% of chronic liver disease cases are linked to alcohol, while nearly 20% of Indians are affected by fatty liver disease, contributing to more than 2 lakh deaths annually, underscoring a rapidly growing health burden. A key challenge has been delayed diagnosis and limited access to comprehensive, advanced care. With the launch of this institute, we are bringing together the entire spectrum of liver and digestive care from advanced diagnostics and therapeutic endoscopy to minimally invasive interventions and a robust liver transplant programme. This integrated approach ensures seamless, end-to-end care from early detection to complex, life-saving treatments under one roof.”

Dr. Sanjoy Basu, added, “A significant number of gastrointestinal and liver conditions go undetected until advanced stages. At our centre, we offer comprehensive diagnostics including Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopy, colonoscopy and specialised tests like liver scans and biopsy, enabling early detection, preventive care, and better patient outcomes.”

Highlighting the surgical capabilities, Dr. Shubhayu Banerjee, stated, “The centre offers a full spectrum of advanced surgical solutions, combining laparoscopic and minimally invasive procedures such as cholecystectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair and bariatric surgery, with cutting-edge robotic GI surgeries for complex resections, rectal cancer and pelvic procedures. These precision-driven techniques ensure safer surgeries, faster recovery, and significantly improved patient outcomes.”

Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta remarked, “Liver disease is emerging as a major health concern in Eastern India, with studies indicating that nearly 1 in 5 adults may be affected by fatty liver disease, alongside a steady rise in alcohol-related and metabolic liver conditions. Despite this growing burden, access to advanced interventions such as liver transplants has remained limited within the region, often requiring patients to travel long distances for treatment. With the launch of this institute, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering comprehensive liver care including transplant services within the region. By integrating specialised expertise, advanced infrastructure, and coordinated care pathways, we aim to enable patients to access timely, seamless, and end-to-end treatment closer to home.”

Through this initiative, Manipal Hospitals aims to bridge this gap by promoting awareness, enabling early intervention, and delivering world-class treatment for liver and digestive disorders, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life across the region.



























