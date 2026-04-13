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Lucknow to Kanpur in 30 minutes: Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents as Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway set to launch; check route details and top speed

The upcoming Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will cut travel time to 30 minutes, offering faster, smoother connectivity with modern infrastructure and high-speed travel.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway route details

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway route details: In a massive update for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the 63 km long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is all set to start soon. Connecting the two major cities of Lucknow and Kanpur in the Awadh region of the state, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is expected to open in April 2026. Significantly saving time and fuel for commuters, the foundation stone for the project was laid in March 2019 and again on January 5, 2022. Here are all the details you need to know about the much-awaited Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway.

Route details of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

The 63 km long Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will cut travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from up to 3 hours to just around 30 minutes, saving both time and fuel for daily commuters. Developed as National Expressway 6, this six-lane (expandable to eight) access-controlled expressway will run parallel to National Highway 27, connecting key regions across Uttar Pradesh including Unnao.

The 63 km long Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from 1.5–3 hours to around 30 minutes, significantly saving time and fuel for commuters. Built with modern engineering standards, robust safety systems, flyovers, underpasses, and planned… pic.twitter.com/h5gW7QbjlY — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) April 7, 2026

Top speed of Lucknow- Kanpur Expressway

Starting near Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ending at Azad Chowk in Kanpur, the expressway is designed with modern elevated sections and a top speed limit of 120 km/h for faster and smoother travel.

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“The 63 km long Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from 1.5–3 hours to around 30 minutes, significantly saving time and fuel for commuters. Built with modern engineering standards, robust safety systems, flyovers, underpasses, and planned rest areas, the corridor is designed to ease congestion, improve logistics efficiency, and support economic growth”, NHAI said in its X post.

How will Kanpur- Lucknow expressway help Uttar Pradesh residents?

With the construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, Lucknow is set to witness a significant boost to its startup ecosystem. The expressway is a key infrastructure project expected to reshape economic activity across the region, Uttar Pradesh government officials were quoted as saying by a report by IANS news agency.

Being developed under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government’s connectivity push, the expressway is projected to emerge as a catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial growth, a report by the agency said.

Travel time between Kanpur and Lucknow to reduce drastically

Once operational, the expressway will drastically reduce travel time between Kanpur and Lucknow, cutting the current journey of nearly two hours to a matter of minutes. The improved connectivity is expected to make business travel more efficient, strengthen supply chains and enhance logistics movement, making the corridor an attractive destination for startups and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies)











