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Vessel Jag Vikram with 20,400 tons of LPG set to arrive in India shortly

Following the announcement of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the ‘Jag Vikram’ became the first Indian vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

India relies heavily on imports to meet its energy requirements.

New Delhi: The government has provided a significant update regarding the LPG vessel ‘Jag Vikram.’ It is expected to reach Kandla, Gujarat, on April 14—that is, Tuesday. The vessel is loaded with 20,400 tons of LPG and carries a crew of 24 sailors. This ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 11. Amidst the current crisis, this news comes as a major source of relief.

Government Provides Details

Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, provided full details regarding this matter on Monday, 13 April 2026. He stated that the Indian-flagged LPG vessel ‘Jag Vikram’ passed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 11. The ship is carrying approximately 20,400 tons of LPG and has 24 sailors on board. It is expected to arrive in Kandla on April 14.

Additionally, Mukesh Mangal noted that operations at all of India’s ports are proceeding normally. No reports of any congestion or overcrowding have been received.

First Indian Ship to Cross Hormuz Following Ceasefire

Following the announcement of a two-week temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the ‘Jag Vikram’ became the first Indian vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, the ‘Jag Vikram’ is the ninth Indian ship to exit the Persian Gulf since the beginning of March.

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India relies heavily on imports to meet its energy requirements. The country fulfills approximately 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, about half of its natural gas requirements, and roughly 60 per cent of its LPG demand through imports. The majority of these supplies originate from Gulf nations and pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical conduit for global energy supplies; however, this route has faced disruptions since the onset of the conflict involving Iran.











