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Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought Jhalmuri during the high-octane Bengal campaign

On his way to the helipad, the Prime Minister stopped at College Mor, where a modest roadside stall turned into an impromptu stage for political theatre.

Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought ‘Jhalmuri’ during the high-octane Bengal campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped to relish a cone of jhalmuri at a roadside stall in Jhargram. The stop came after a public meeting in Jhargram, a tribal-dominated district that is central to the BJP’s outreach in the Junglemahal region. On his way to the helipad, the Prime Minister stopped at College Mor, where a modest roadside stall turned into an impromptu stage for political theatre.

It is important to note that the shop from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought the favourite snacks of Bengali community i.e. Jhalmuri is run by BIHARI BABU CHARAN LAL. And the district where PM Modi did this is- tribal populated.

The shop from where Modiji bought the favourite snacks of Bengali community I.e. Jhalmuri is run by BIHARI BABU CHARAN LAL. And the district where PM Modi did this is- tribal populated. This is the beauty of our land. They all our own families . pic.twitter.com/oHXFvTw0rd — Subham. (@subhsays) April 19, 2026

As the vendor prepared the snack, the Prime Minister engaged him in a brief chat, asking, “Kitne ka hota hai jhalmuri?” He then reached into the pocket of his Nehru jacket to pay. Meanwhile, the vendor asked, “Aap pyaaz khaate hain?”, PM replied, “Haan, pyaaz khaate hain. Dimag nhi khaate bass.”

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Jhalmuri break in Jhargram! pic.twitter.com/LJNjEojAW4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

Slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Narendra Modi zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki jai” echoed as PM Modi, dressed in a white kurta, blue Nehru jacket, and a red BJP-embroidered muffler, engaged briefly with locals.











