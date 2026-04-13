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No longer an accused in Excise Policy case: Former Delhi CM tells High Court; verdict reserved on recusal plea

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asserted before the Delhi High Court that he stands discharged in the excise policy case, arguing the trial court found no evidence to frame charges, while raising concerns over a partial stay order.

Arvind Kejriwal- File image

New Delhi: In a significant political war of words, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the Delhi High Court on Monday that he is “no longer an accused” in the alleged corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22. Asserting that the trial court had already discharged him after finding no material to frame charges. Here are all the details you need to know about what Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said recently.

What did Arvind Kejriwal say on alleged corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy?

Arguing that the trial court had already cleared him of charges due to lack of evidence, Kejriwal appeared in person before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to seek the judge’s recusal from hearing the CBI’s revision petition against the discharge order. The former Delhi CM stated that after nearly three months of day-to-day hearings and a thorough review of extensive records, the trial court had issued a detailed order on February 27, discharging him and the other accused on the grounds that no case was established. However, he argued that despite this comprehensive order, the Delhi High Court, on March 9, passed an ex parte order partially staying the trial court’s findings following a brief hearing. This, he said, led to a “serious and reasonable apprehension” of bias in his mind. Add India.com as a Preferred Source What did Arvind Kejriwal say in Delhi High Court?

“The law is simple — it is not about whether the judge is biased, but whether a litigant has an apprehension. I have that apprehension,” he told Justice Sharma, relying on Supreme Court precedents. Referring to the March 9 order, he argued that the trial court’s detailed findings were termed “erroneous” without hearing the respondents or examining the full record.

Kejriwal further argued that earlier observations made by the Delhi High Court during bail and related proceedings had “virtually declared him guilty,” even though such findings were unnecessary at that stage and were later set aside by the apex court. He also referred to the 2022 recusal instance in a case involving AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arguing that the Delhi High Court had accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s apprehension of bias in that matter.

Whether we win or lose, we must remain fair to the court,” the Centre’s second-highest law officer said, cautioning against lowering the dignity of the judicial process through unfounded allegations.

(With inputs from agencies)











