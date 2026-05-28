IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ZOOMS to top, Jofra Archer closes in on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has snatched away the Orange Cap with his blazing 97 in 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday.





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RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 97 against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator. (Photo: IANS)





SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might only be 15 years of age but he has taken the IPL 2026 season by storm. After an unbelievable record-breaking display in the IPL 2026 Eliminator where he smashed 97 off just 29 balls with 12 sixes and 5 fours against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals opener has once again taken back the Orange Cap from Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans.

Sooryavanshi, who just missed out on breaking Chris Gayle’s unbelievable record of fastest-ever IPL century off 30 balls, has zoomed to the top of the run-scoring charts with 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.33 with a strike-rate of 242.85 with 1 century and 4 fifties so far. On course of his innings, Sooryavanshi also broke the record of Gayle by becoming the highest six-hitting batters in a season as he has 65 maximums to his name so far while the former West Indies opener had hit 59 in 2012 season.

Also Read | SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan set-up meeting with Gujarat in Qualifier 2 with comprehensive 47-run win

The Bihar and RR opener will now have at least one more game to build on his tally in the IPL 2026 season as he prepares to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday. GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was Orange Cap winner in IPL 2025, has slipped to second place with 638 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 157.86 with 1 century and 7 fifties.

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen is currently in third place with 624 runs in 15 matches with 6 fifties at a strike-rate of 160 after falling for 18 off 10 balls against RR in the Eliminator. Klaasen has now ended his campaign this season with SRH losing the Eliminator to RR by 47 runs in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

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GT captain and opener Shubman Gill has slid to 4th place with 618 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 159.27 with 6 fifties. SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan replaced Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli in the 5th place on the run-scorer’s list. Kishan, who smashed 33 in 11 balls in the Eliminator, ended his IPL 2026 campaign with 602 runs in 15 matches with 6 fifties at a strike-rate of 182.42.

Kohli, who is getting ready to play in Sunday’s IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has 600 runs in 15 games with 1 century and 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 164.38.

Jofra Archer closes in on Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer continued his golden run with the ball in the IPL 2026 season. Although expensive, Archer claimed 3 crucial SRH wickets including those of Abhishek Sharma for a duck and Ishan Kishan for 33 and now has 24 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2026 at an average of 21.41 and remains in 3rd place in Purple Cap race.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has climbed to the top of the Orange Cap race, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the Purple Cap standings [IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Orange Cap, Purple Cap] pic.twitter.com/S5u8wr91WJ — Game Changers (@Game_Changerrs) May 27, 2026

The England fast bowler is only two wickets behind table-topper Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB, who has 26 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.15 while GT’s Kagiso Rabada is level with him on 26 wickets as well at an average of 21.03 in 15 matches.

Both Archer and Rabada will be looking to add to their wickets tally when GT take on RR in the Qualifier 2 match in Mullanpur on Friday. SRH pacer Eshan Malinga will end his campaign with 20 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 25.35, one wicket behind Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 25.23.