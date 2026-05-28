Kavya Maran Net Worth 2026: All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad owner’s wealth

Kavya Maran has an estimated personal net worth of ₹400 to ₹500 crore, derived from her role as Sun TV Executive Director and SRH CEO. Her family’s Sun Group media empire is valued at approximately $2.57 billion





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Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran celebrates after her team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and co-owner Kavya Maran, known for her quirky reactions from stands during Indian Premier League seasons, has a substantial presence off the field as a successful business tycoon. She is a prominent personality in the team dugout and at player auctions.

As of 2026, industry reports claim that Kavya Maran’s personal net worth is between INR 400 to 500 crores. Other than family wealth, she also has draws salaries, dividends from corporate companies and property holdings.

Kavya Maran also derives steady income from her media corporate position as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. And as we all know, she also owns a personal stake in the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise through her family trusts.

Maran holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and has become a major face in franchise cricket ownership, management and more. Since taking the reins as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, she has gone global with the expansion of the “Sunrisers family” across various T20 leagues around the world.

Under her leadership, the franchise is valued around 1,290 to 1,330 crore. She also has investments in luxury real estate and owns premium luxury vehicles.

Kavya Maran has business in her genes with her father Kalanithi Maran, a billionaire chairman and founder of the Sun Group conglomerate.

IPL Women owners comparison

Owner Team Personal Net Worth Family Wealth Kavya Maran SRH ₹409-500 Cr ₹19,000 Cr Ananya Birla RCB ₹1,000-1,770 Cr $19.1 Bn Preity Zinta PBKS ₹183 Cr –

Sun Group is among India’s largest media powerhouses with nearly 37 television channels across digital streaming platforms like Sun NXT, radio networks under the Red FM brand among others. Forbes estimates the Maran family’s collective business net worth to be approximately $2.57 billion.

Under her guidance, the Sun Group’s sports footprint has grown internationally to include the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league and the recent expansion into England Cricket Board’s flagship tournament The Hundred with the purchase Northern Superchargers.