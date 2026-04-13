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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat OUT, Praful Hinge IN, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes…

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajathan Royals IPL 2026: Home team SRH will need to bolster their bowling attack in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins as they take on powerful RR team in Hyderabad on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at a training session in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to overcome their bowling woes and notch up their second win of the season as they take on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in math No. 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. SRH have only won one out of their 4 matches so far and are coming into this clash on the back of successive losses at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

Their biggest cause of concern is their bowling as they failed to defend a 220-run target in Mullanpur on Saturday against PBKS. Kavya Maran’s side are sorely missing the services of their regular captain Pat Cummins, who was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026, due to a back injury. While the Australian skipper has joined the side in India, it is still unclear when he will be available to bowl in the season.

Ishan Kishan’s side could bring in Vidarbha pacer Praful Hinge to hand him an IPL debut after the lackluster showing by experience Jaydev Unadkat so far this season. Hinge was signed up for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year and has claimed 27 first-class wickets at an average of 26.66.

SRH could also consider swapping batter Aniket Verma with an overseas player in Liam Livingstone to give more firepower to their batting late down the order. The England all-rounder was signed up for Rs 13 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year and his leg-spin bowling is an added advantage for the side.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are going from strength to strength in IPL 2026 season. They are currently at the top of the points table with 4 successive wins including those against powerhouses like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

Sooryavanshi is the current Orange Cap holder with 200 runs with two 15-ball fifties this year and a strike-rate of 266.66. Riyan Parag’s RR played with medium-pacer Brijesh Sharma, who proved to be impressive with a couple of wickets against RCB and may stick with him for the game against SRH as well.

You don’t hear it, you feel it pic.twitter.com/oynhxm0jCs — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 13, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma/Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma











