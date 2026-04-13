Noida Phase 2 Protest Live: Protesters vandalise cars, police fire tear gas; massive traffic jam in THESE sectors





New Delhi: Massive protests erupted on Monday in Noida and Greater Noida as thousands took to the streets after a woman worker was injured in firing during a clash on Sunday. The protesters blocked several roads across the city, culminating into heavy traffic jams. Several angry office commuters expressed frustration about how to reach office due to maasive taffic jams across the city. It is important to note that the district administration had announced a set of measures on Sunday, including weekly offs, overtime pay and a complaints system, to ease tensions in the industrial belt. Despite this, the protests turned violent following reports of a woman employee being injured.

There are also reports from Sector 84 of Phase 1, workers allegedly set vehicles on fire, with reports confirming that two vehicles were gutted. On the previous day, officials from the district administration, police, and the development authority had held a meeting and assured the workers that their demands would be considered.

Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road

Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road

Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area

Sector 62, Noida

Sector 16

Sector 18

Noida More

Sector 80

Delhi Meerut Expressway near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi.

Barricades at Delhi-Noida Entrance. Traffic is being re routed towards Delhi.

Noida Sector 49

Noida Phase 2 Protest Live:





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