Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film becomes first franchise to enter Rs 3000 crore, beats Shah Rukh Khan

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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singhs film becomes first franchise to enter Rs 3000 crore, beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamirs records

Dhurandhar: The Revenge delivers an unprecedented box office performance, achieving a landmark global total and establishing itself as one of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema history.

Indian Cinema has never witnessed something like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has pushed Indian cinema into rare territory with a massive global response. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and headlined by Aditya Dhar, has not only delivered absolute cinema but also lifted the entire Dhurandhar series to a historic position. Combined earnings from both parts have now crossed Rs 3000 crore worldwide, which marks the first time any Indian franchise has touched this figure. This achievement places Dhurandhar ahead of many well-known film series linked to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and even Allu Arjun. Strong audience pull, steady footfall across regions and repeat viewership have played a key role in this huge milestone.

Dhurandhar franchise creates history with Rs 3000 crore milestone

Dhurandhar series now stands as the highest-grossing Indian franchise based on worldwide totals. The first film released on 5 December 2025 delivered an outstanding performance with Rs 840.20 crore India net and Rs 1007.85 crore India gross. Overseas markets added Rs 299.50 crore, which pushed the worldwide total to Rs 1307.35 crore. Film quickly entered list of top Indian earners and built strong base for a sequel.

Second part which was released within three months on 19 March with paid previews on 18 March, scaled numbers to new heights. The espionage thriller film collected Rs 1083.65 crore India net and Rs 1297.50 crore India gross. Overseas contribution reached Rs 414.50 crore taking worldwide total to Rs 1712.00 crore. Combined total of both films now stands at Rs 1923.85 crore India net Rs 2305.35 crore India gross Rs 714.00 crore overseas and Rs 3019.35 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema

Dhurandhar 2 emerged as game changer with record breaking pace. Film crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within just seven days which made it fastest Hindi film to reach this mark beating King Khan’s Jawan which achieved this milestone in eighteen days. Film also created new record by becoming first Hindi language film to cross Rs 1000 crore net collection within India alone. Growth did not rely only on first part success as sequel expanded reach into new markets and attracted wider audience base.

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Comparison with top global Indian films

Dhurandhar 2 is steadily moving closer to lifetime collections of some of biggest Indian films in global markets. Film has already built strong momentum and continues to perform across regions despite skipping key territories like Gulf and China.

Pushpa 2 The Rule led by Allu Arjun remains ahead with around Rs 1742 crore while Dangal featuring Aamir Khan still holds one of top spots with nearly Rs 2058 crore worldwide. With current pace Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to challenge these benchmarks in coming days.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge and its current standing

Dhurandhar franchise has now moved ahead of major Indian film series in terms of global earnings. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series stands near Rs 2438 crore while Pushpa series has earned around Rs 2092.20 crore from two parts. With total crossing Rs 3000 crore and currently at Rs 3019 crore, Dhurandhar has created new benchmark that may take time for others to reach.











