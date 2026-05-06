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Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against Brad Pitt in French winery dispute

The ongoing legal fight between two Hollywood stars sees a fresh development as the court delivers a key decision that could influence the next phase of the dispute.

Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt (PC: IMDb)

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has secured a significant legal victory in her ongoing dispute with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt over their shared French winery Château Miraval. The latest court ruling has brought a major development in the long-running legal conflict between the former Hollywood couple. The case revolves around financial documents and private communications linked to the sale of Jolie’s stake in the winery. The court decision has now blocked an attempt to access her private emails, which were at the centre of the latest motion filed in the case.

What did the court decide in the winery case between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt?

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Angelina Jolie will not be required to hand over private emails related to the sale of her stake in Château Miraval. The judge stated that Brad Pitt did not provide enough legal basis to override claims of privilege attached to those communications. The motion filed by Pitt was denied without prejudice, which means it may be revisited in the future but currently stands rejected.

Also read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, parents to six children, reach divorce settlement after an 8-year battle

Why were private emails at the centre of the dispute?

The legal battle focuses on Jolie’s 2021 decision to sell her share of the French winery. Pitt’s legal team argued that certain emails exchanged with her business advisors and legal representatives were not protected and should be disclosed. However, Jolie maintained that the communications were part of a legal strategy and therefore covered under the attorney-client privilege. The court agreed with her position in this ruling.

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How has the case progressed so far?

The dispute has seen multiple twists over the years. A previous ruling in December 2025 had initially directed Jolie to share the emails but that decision was later challenged and sent back for review. In October 2025, Pitt’s legal team had submitted several communications as evidence in their claim regarding the sale agreement of the winery stake. The latest ruling now adds another layer to the ongoing legal back and forth between both sides.

Also read: Did Shah Rukh Khan copy Brad Pitt’s F1 look for his upcoming thriller King? Here’s what we know

What lawyers and representatives said?

Following the decision Jolie’s legal representative called it an important victory and stated that the court had rejected what they described as an overreach by Pitt’s legal team. They also argued that repeated attempts to access privileged communications were inappropriate. The statement highlighted that previous demands for more than a hundred documents were later reduced but ultimately none were granted.

Background of the Château Miraval dispute

The couple first met while filming iconic Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and later married in 2014 at Château Miraval in France. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2024. However their legal disagreements over the winery continued. Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022 claiming Jolie sold her stake without mutual approval as previously agreed. Since then both have remained locked in a complex legal battle over ownership rights.











