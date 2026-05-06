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Punjab on High Alert after explosions near Amritsar cantonment, outside BSF HQ in Jalandhar

A high alert sounded in Punjab following two blast-like incidents occurred within hours in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Tuesday night.

Punjab on High Alert after explosions near Amritsar cantonment, outside BSF HQ in Jalandhar | Image: vicdeo grab – X

Punjab on High Alert: Punjab on High Alert: Two back-to-back blasts on Tuesday rocked Punjab’s Jalandhar and Amritsar cities and alerted police and security agencies. One of the blasts occurred near Border Security Force (BSF) establishments in Jalandhar, and another explosion occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar. As per the preliminary investigation, a scooter parked outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar suddenly caught fire and exploded. Another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Both the blasts put the state on high alert. Punjab Police and central agencies rushed to the spots and initiated investigation.











