Noida Protest Traffic Update: Police conduct flag march in Sector 121, stone pelting outside Cleo County society





New Delhi: A number of factory workers in Noida, who are demanding an increase in wages, threw stones at cops. This comes after violent protests led to massive traffic jams at multiple locations in Noida and adjoining areas. The Yogi government constituted a high-level committee in the wake of the violence and increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. It is important to note that the decision came after the consultations with employers’ bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a “balanced and practical” outcome.

According to Noida District Magistrate’s office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

Traffic is likely to be affected in these sectors of Noida:

Fresh violence reported in Sector 70 as protests escalate

Police conducted a flag march in Noida’s Sector 121 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing protests by workers demanding an increase in minimum wages.

Sector 121 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing protests by workers demanding an increase in minimum wages. Stones were pelted outside Cleo County in Sector 121, Noida, following the protest by workers over their demands.

Here are some of the key details:

Police conducted a flag march in Noida to restore normalcy.

DGP Rajeev Krishna, ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash, and IG (Law & Order) L. R. Kumar are doing continuous monitoring from 7 AM from the police headquarters control room.

Heavy police deployment in Noida; 15 companies of RRF/RAF/PAC have been deployed.

Additional QRTs (Quick Response Teams) deployed to handle any emergency situation.

Strict monitoring of the situation through drone surveillance.

Police outposts under the supervision of gazetted officers; strict ground-level monitoring.

Additional deployment of UP-112 for quick response.

Noida Police on alert mode; extensive security arrangements in place to maintain law and order.

Police claim the situation is under control and all necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace.

Noida Police have registered 7 FIRs and detained over 300 miscreants involved in vandalism and arson.

FIRs registered against two X (formerly Twitter) handles for spreading baseless rumours.

The digital trail of all bot handles will be investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.





Source link