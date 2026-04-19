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Masterstroke from Modi government as India-Russia sign defence pact; 3,000 troops, five warships and ten aircraft will now be…

India and Russia sign the RELOS defence pact in 2025, allowing up to 3,000 troops, five warships and ten aircraft to be stationed in each other’s territory, boosting military cooperation.

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India-Russia Defence Pact: In a significant global development amid ongoing wars in the world, long-standing allies, India and Russia have taken a major step to deepen their military partnership. With a new agreement that allows both sides to station troops and equipment in each other’s territory, India and Russia have taken their country to country relations to another level. In the recent big development between the two historic allies have formalised a pact to station up to 3,000 military personnel in each other’s territory along with many other agreements. Here are all the details you need to know about the new milestone in Indo-Russian military relations.

New milestone in Indo-Russian military relations

The pact, signed in 2025 and later ratified by Russia in December the same year, signals a renewed push to strengthen long-term defence cooperation. At its core, the deal reflects growing trust between New Delhi and Moscow and opens the door for more sustained military presence and coordination.

Indo-Russian Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement

Under the Indo-Russian Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), both countries can deploy up to 3,000 troops, along with five warships and ten aircraft, in the partner nation at any given time. The arrangement is valid for five years and can be extended for another five if both sides agree. Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Nikonov confirmed the details while addressing the State Duma.

The pact also focuses on joint military exercises, training programmes and humanitarian missions, while ensuring logistical support for longer deployments. Its operationalisation comes at a time when Russia remains engaged in the Ukraine conflict, adding further weight to the agreement. Overall, the deal highlights a shared commitment to expand military cooperation and improve readiness through closer coordination.

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India reiterates peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, discussing bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting, NSA Doval reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Mr. Rustem Umerov met NSA on 17 April 2026. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India has advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve conflict in Ukraine which started in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)











