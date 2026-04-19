WATCH: Nandre Burger’s costly drop helps Rinku Singh power KKR end losing streak





IPL 2026: Rinku Singh powered Kolkata Knight Riders to their first victory this season, defeating Rajasthan Royals by four-wicket. The star batter had a lucky escape as South African pacer Nandre Burger dropped a straightforward catch off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, allowing the left-hander to extend his stay at the crease.

The moment came in the 11th over of KKR’s chase, with the hosts struggling at 78/6 in pursuit of 156 at Eden Gardens. Rinku Singh, who was batting on 8, mistimed a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja and sent it high into the air, offering a clear chance. However, Nandre Burger, positioned at short third man, put down the catch.

Jadeja was visibly furious after the missed opportunity, and the dropped chance proved costly, with many seeing it as a decisive turning point in the match.

Nandre Burger drops Rinku Singh, pays the price, watch video here…

Rinku Singh made the most of this life as he smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls to guide KKR to their first win of the season, breaking a six-game winless streak









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