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MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma be FIT to face Punjab Kings at home in Wankhede Stadium tonight

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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: MI have lost three matches in a row heading into a clash against last year’s finalists PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.


Published date india.com
Updated: April 16, 2026 2:56 PM IST



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