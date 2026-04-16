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MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma be FIT to face Punjab Kings at home in Wankhede Stadium tonight

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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: MI have lost three matches in a row heading into a clash against last year’s finalists PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya’s MI will take on Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS in match no. 24 of IPL 2026 season in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Cricket Match: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing three games on the trot as they take on Punjab Kings in match no. 24 of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After their winning their opening match of the season for the first time since 2012, MI have lost three successive matches as they take on unbeaten PBKS side at home.

Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS have not lost a single match this season and they only dropped one point after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was washed out due to rain. A win for IPL 2025 finalists will propel them to the top of the Points Table on Thursday with nine points.

One of the biggest concerns for Mumbai Indians is the fitness of their former skipper Rohit Sharma. The MI opener retired hurt with a hamstring injury in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on Sunday. Rohit underwent a fitness test with a heavily strapped thigh on Wednesday and also batted in the nets but a final call on his participation will be taken at the toss.

When it comes to head-to-head between the two sides, there is nothing separating them with 17 wins and 17 losses for both teams but PBKS won both their matches against MI in IPL 2025 including Qualifier 2 to book their place in the final.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vushak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –











